Deepika Padukone, hubby Ranveer Singh's family planning certainly 'in the debate'

The couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have babies in their cards as they opened up about it in a candid chat.



They have been happily married for a long time and never shy away from showing adoration publicly for each other.

Singh who is now promoting his new comedy-drama movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar was asked about his ambitions to expand a family with wife Deepika Padukone.

To this, the Simmba star responded, "It is certainly in the debate. My life is going well and also my career is on the right track."

"I feel my marriage was timed really nicely and it has been a few years. We (me and Deepika) are always talking about the life that we share and we always discuss how we want to mold our life and lifestyle," concluded Singh.