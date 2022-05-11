Ranbir Kapoor spends good time with die-hard fan in Dubai, sighns an autograph

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor met with a fan in Dubai as he geared up to participate in the Celebrity Football club 2022.



Although Ranbir is not on any social media platforms, his fans have formed many fan clubs for him where they keep on posting his pictures, videos and life updates.

The fan on his Instagram space shared a click of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor along with his autograph and wrote, "My biggest dream has been complete last night (victory sign, red-heart sign) I had the best experience of my life meeting the most-humble down to earth superstar Ranbir Kapoor."









"We had a great conversation he told me he checks my insta page I will forever be his fan. whatever words I use will not actually be able to put into words how kind and friendly he is and the most charming in person. Thank you so much to @vanessabwalia for helping organize all this so kind of her will forever be grateful and indebted to her."

Ranbir has a great line-up of films such as his much-awaited Brahmastra with wife Alia Bhatt.