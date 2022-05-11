Ranveer Singh hugs Ratna Pathak, calls her 'legendary thespian'

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh shares a great bond with his on-screen mumma Ratna Pathak as he is closely embraced her.



Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar where Ratna will essay the role of his mother alongside Boman Irani.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor uploaded a picture with the veteran star Ratna and lavishes praise on her, "I cherish the bond with my on screen mumma. One of the greatest actors I have had the privilege of collaborating with and learning from. She's proud of what we created."

Further adding, "A special and emotional post-screening moment with the legendary thespian Ratna Pathak."









Not only this but he is also quite impressed by actor Boman Irani and describes him as the most extraordinary man.

The film is slated to hit screens on May 13 and fans are eagerly looking forward to it.