Vaani Kapoor oozes charm in Shehla Chatoor's wedding wear: See

Vaani Kapoor oozes charm in Shehla Chatoor's wedding wear

A recent addition to designer Shehla Chatoor’s wedding couture is Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor who stunned in a dull gold festive outfit.

Since long the cross-country rivalry is almost non-existent when it comes to fashion as many Bollywood divas have opted for Pakistani designer wear and this crossover is welcomed.

Chatoor took to her official Instagram page to flaunt her regal collection on the Bell Bottom star and captioned, "The quintessentially elegant Bollywood superstar Vaani Kapoor radiates glamour in our wedding couture."









On the other hand, the diva herself also posted insights into the attire in a carousel of pictures tagging the designer.





The Shamshera actress was a vision in Chatoor’s two-piece mermaid fit lehenga choli having a long train which was beautifully embellished with intricate traditional hand-crafted marori and zardozi detailed motifs and embroidery.

The choli was further paired with balloon sleeves that ended straight on the arms.

In the makeup department, Vaani opted for a smokey eye look and hair made into a sleek ponytail.

This isn't the first time such a cross-border collaboration has been seen as Aditi Rao Hyderi also became the ace designer's muse.