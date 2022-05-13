Katrina Kaif, hubby Vicky Kaushal visit Priyanka Chopra's eatery in new York City: See

The couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stepped into Priyanka Chopra’s PeeCee’s restaurant, Sona, in New York.



Despite hectic work schedules, the duo managed to take a vacation together and were spotted in New York City giving fans a sugar rush.

Taking to Instagram, the Bang Bang starlet, shared a picture of herself and Vicky standing, posing with the restaurant staff and praised Priyanka’s initiative writing," Home away from home – @sonanewyork. @priyankachopra (red heart emoji): Loved the vibe. As always, everything you do is amazing (starry eyed emoji)."

The diva opted for a simple patterned dress, displaying her natural beauty while Vicky was dressed in casuals.

Soon the Baywatch actress reshared Kaif’s picture on her Instagram and warmly responded, "Love u honey! So glad u guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes u anytime…#homeawayfromhome."

This newlywed couple did a lot on their trip.