Karan Kunddra registers Mumbai home for worth 20 crores

Karan Kunddra registers Mumbai home

Big Boss famed Karan Kundra has fulfilled one of his biggest dreams as he purchased a lavish apartment in Bandra, Mumbai worth a whopping price.



The flat has a beautiful sea view and is located in one of the most swanky buildings of Mumbai.

A source by ETimes informed, "Apart from a sea-facing view, Karan Kundrra's new home has a private lift and a swimming pool. The value of the flat falls somewhere above Rs. 20 crore."

The actor has not only purchased that dream house but also found the love of his life and confessed feelings for girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash on the Big Boss house.