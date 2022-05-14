Vicky Kaushal labelled 'cool groom' by his stylist

Vicky Kaushal labelled ' cool groom' by stylist Amandeep Kaur

Star Vicky Kaushal’s stylist Amandeep Kuar opened up on how the actor was as a groom.



Kaushal’s positive and chill vibes at the day of his wedding with ladylove Katrina Kaif impressed her to the core.

In an interview with Pink Villa, the stylist recalled, "I have to give him a lot of credit that he was not one of those crazy grooms who are panic-struck all the time. Even during the wedding, Katrina asked me ‘So how was it to style Vicky? Did he have those moments?’. You know how bride and groom need to know about each other that what was it like, were they getting jitters? And I said, ‘He was the chillest groom of all time. His aim was ‘I want to party, I want to have a good time."

She added, "I couldn't have asked for a better, a more positive calmer groom in life to style. I remember with Vicky we were on his wedding day, I was there, his brother, best friend and safa (turban) tying people were also there...He was truly happy, I hope he remains this happy. He was just so excited. I was just surprised at how beautifully, gracefully, he went through the entire event."

The duo tied-the-knot in a royal and intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan last year and are currently vacationing in New York.