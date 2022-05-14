Disha Patani walks the streets with her fur baby: See

Bollywood star Disha Patani is a proud dog mom as she roams around with her baby pupp Chi Chi on a stroller.

She loves her pets to the core and would do anything to care for them and this is evident through her various social media posts, offering tidbits into her life.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Malang starlet shared a cute picture chilling outdoors with her doggy.

Disha’s outfit was just too casual for the day as she donned a white crop top with pink shorts and a pretty pink bucket hat completed her look.

In footwears, she opted for comfortable white sliders.

Fans could see the star's love for her puppy and showered love on her.