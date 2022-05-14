Seema Khan, hubby Sohail Khan file for divorce: Reports

Well-known married pair Sohail Khan and Seema Khan have decided to call it quits after more than two decades of being together.

The duo were photographed outside the family court in Mumbai, leaving separately.

A source from the court told ETimes, "Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev were present in the court today. They have filed for a divorce. Both were friendly towards each other."

Although, the couple have not released a final statement about their alleged divorce.

Many times, Seema hinted about her marriage issues and in the reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the actress revealed, "It's just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationship meanders and goes into different directions."

"I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not in a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day."

Their fans are disappointed over the bad news.