Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19, misses out on Cannes Film festival

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who was supposed to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, has decided to forego it as he tested positive for COVID-19.



The Bell Bottom actor was disappointed as he had to miss out on the much awaited event of the year.

He announced the news of his diagnosis with millions of followers on Twitter.

He tweeted, "Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team,@ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there."

Pooja Hedge and music master AR Rahman are among the many celebrities to walk the carpet at this year’s prestigious festival while Deepika Paudoke will serve on the jury for India at the Cannes 2022.