Katrina Kaif drops a glimpse from her 'very American Saturday'

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif took to the bowling lanes to attempt a clean strike this weekend, in New York City.



The actress is currently vacationing with her husband Vicky Kaushal in America as she was spotted at the bowling alley.

Taking to Instagram, the Phone Bhoot star shared pictures from the serious game and captioned, "A very American Saturday."





In the pictures, the starlet slipped into a pair of bowling shoes, donning a casual shirt and denims with her hair tied in the back as she swung the ball.

Kaif was all smiles as she enjoyed a game of bowling.