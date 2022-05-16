Peek into Vicky Kaushal, wife Katrina Kaif's secret bond before marriage

Pair Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dropped multiple hints regarding their affair before tying the knot last year, which went unnoticed.



The duo’s marriage came as one of the biggest surprises of 2021 as the public were in awe of how they managed to keep their relationship under wraps for so long.

It all started with the Bang Bang actress who expressed the desire to work with Vicky Kaushal in 2018 when she was asked to choose from the list of actors.

Katrina always thought she would have the best chemistry with Vicky on-screen and so opted to share screen space with him.

The two had also made an appearance together at Isha Ambani and husband Anand Piramal’s Holi bash in 2020 but no videos and pictures circulated.

They had also joined Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to play colours with them and a few caught a blink of the selfie where Vicky was seen standing behind Priyanka and Katrina.

This is not it, as both rang in the New Year together in Alibaug last year and on this particular day the starlet gave a big hint as she posted a picture of herself in a hoodie playing indoor games and the reflection in the mirror behind Katrina happened to be Vicky’s, deleting it later.

Later, the Sooryavanshi starlet also gave insights into hugging someone in a yellow shirt and fans noticed that this similar shirt was worn by the Sardar Udham actor once.

The lockdown and the absence of the paparazzi greatly contributed in letting them take their time to bond.