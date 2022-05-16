Jacqueline Fernandez seeks permission to travel abroad amid ED probe

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez, who is on the enforcement directorate radar, has moved an application before the Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad for an awards event.



The Kick star has been linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a money laundering case and since then has been under investigation with her passport seized.

The Delhi court has received a response from the ED giving the nod to release her passport for 15 days so that she could travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE, Nepal and France to attend the IIFA awards.

As the investigation is still underway, the actress is not allowed to leave the country and the plea has been rejected.