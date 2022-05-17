Deepika Padukone drops travel Vlog on reaching Cannes: Watch

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone gave a sneak peek into her journey to Cannes in the form of a Vlog.



The starlet looked all excited as she arrived in France for the film festival.





The video began with a shot of the city streets, buildings and people plunging into the ocean.

The Gehraiyaan star was also heard in the backdrop praising her friend's camera, calling it 'oh so cool.'

When talking about her flight she revealed, "Not bad at all actually. It was an 11-hour flight from LA and I slept throughout."

Deepika was spotted resting her head against the door of the hotel room as soon as she arrived, wondering whether she should eat or sleep.

For her travel day, the Om Shanti Om actress opted for a complete trendy look donning a blue shirt with black denims and sunglasses as she headed out of the airport.

The starlet graced the event as one of their jury members.



