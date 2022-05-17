Aishwarya Rai, hubby Abhishek Bachchan papped at the airport with daughter: See

Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and husband Abhishek Bachchan are reportedly heading to Cannes as they were photographed at the airport.



It has been speculated that the pair along with their little daughter will attend the Cannes Film Festival.

The Jodhaa Akbar actress wore a black denim and a black shirt with a jacket over it and high boots to complement the look while her hubby Abhishek chose a blue hoodie with baggy jeans for a relaxed look.





The trio were all smiles as they posed at the airport and the pictures have been leaked online.

It is pertinent to know that this is not Aishwarya’s first visit to the Cannes as she made her film debut at the prestigious film festival and attended multiple events throughout the years.