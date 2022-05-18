Ranveer Singh unveils wife Deepika Padukone's amusing moniker: See

Actor Ranveer Singh, who recently promoted his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, has a cute nickname for wife Deepika Padukone.



In a recent promotional video, Ranveer flaunted his Gujarati accent while also revealing Deepika’s cute name.

The Simmba actor shared a video where he was spotted with his director Divyang Thakkar and wrote, ''Your Gujju accent is so sexy."





Divyang was teaching the actor some English words while he translated them into Gujarati.

Ranveer answered ‘chapli’ when the director requested him to say ‘over clever’ in Gujarati and said "I call your bhabhi chapli."

Meanwhile Jayeshabhai Jordaar had a lacklustre box office reception.