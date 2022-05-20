Seema Khan returns to her maiden name post divorce

Seema Khan returns to her maiden name after filing for divorce

Seema Khan, who filed for divorce from husband Sohail Khan, has now removed Khan from her surname.

Her official Instagram profile goes by Seema Kiran Sajdeh, which is her maiden name.

Last Friday, the former couple were spotted at a family court in Mumbai, leaving separately as Seema headed towards her car while Sohail was surrounded by heavy security.

They have parted ways after 24 years of marriage.

Seema and Sohail when together were living separately as the kids were juggling between the two houses.

The Fabulous lives of Bollywood Wives star has confirmed the alleged news after cutting out Khan from her last name.