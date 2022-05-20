Sidharth Malhotra hugs his rumored love Kiara Advani on screening of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani warmly welcomes her rumored bae Sidharth Malhotra at the screening of film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, this Thursday.

The makers organized a star-studded event where Sid made the Kabir Singh starlet's day bright with his striking entry.

A paparazzi shared glimpse from the evening on his social media page.





In the video, the Kapoor and Sons actor looked dapper as he entered the venue, hugging Kiara and holding her hand as he gently spoke to her and fans were left in awe of his cute gesture.

Kartik Aryan interrupted the fan-favorite moment as he also rushed in to meet Sid.

Users were in awe of the couple and some poured in various comments.

One wrote, "They both look adorable,'' while another said, "Kiara is totally in love with Sid the way she look at him, her eyes on him only, so sweet."

The duo are labeled 'amazing Shershaah jodi.

Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani play the lead in film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.



