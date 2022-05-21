Caness 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in Sabyasachi saree

Caness 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in white Sabyasachi saree

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari made her very first appearance at the Cannes film festival in style.



The starlet opted for a white sabyasachi saree as she made a sparkling entry at the 75th annual festival, on Friday.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the Rockstar actress shared multiple clicks as she flaunted her look, and captioned, "My ammaamma would be proud (heart emoji) Simplicity and tradition in my favourite @sabyasachiofficial."













As she posed on a staircase, Aditi looked drop dead gorgeous in a hand-dyed and embroidered organza saree, which she paired with an emerald and diamond choker.

Aditi kept the traditions alive with her jaw-dropping feminine appearance.

Another post showcased a reel that showed her in different areas of Cannes with the rendition of Snehidane and Chupke Se, asking others to sing the track as it goes by and wrote, "A little piece of my heart from Cannes. Make your own version to this audio and tag me."





This marks the second time a Sabyasachi outfit has been spotted at this year’s festival.