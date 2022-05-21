Kanika Kapoor becomes wife to Gautam Hathiramani in London

Singer Kanika Kapoor has finally tied-the-knot with businessman Gautam at a five star hotel in London, on Friday.



The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close family members and friends.

The bride and groom were very happy on their big day all set to forever unite.

Pictures and videos from the glitzy ceremony went viral in an instant on various fan accounts, which detailed every aspect of it.

The Baby Doll crooner walked down the aisle under a ‘phoolon ki Chaddar’ with late Mohammed Rafi's classic song Tere Mere Sapne Ab Ek Rang Hain.





Both opted for pastel colours for the wedding where Kanika looked pretty in pink.





Gautam could not stop being excited as the duo met on stage and exchanged garlands.

Singer Manmeet Singh, who collaborated with Kanika on a number of songs, was also present at the wedding event and posted a picture with the newly wed couple.