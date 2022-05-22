Ananya Panday has sweet birthday wish for bestie Suhana Khan: Check out

Star Ananya Panday sent love to her best friend Suhana Khan on her birthday today.

As soon as the clock ticked 12, Ananya lit up her mood in the best way possible.

The Gehraiyaan actress took to her Instagram handle and showered love upon her bestie with an unseen throwback click and captioned, "Happy birthday to my bestest girl with the best heart. I love you so much Sue Pixie."

The duo share a great bond and often spend fun time together.

Suhana has turned a year older but details as to how she will celebrate her birthday is under wraps.

Apart from Panday, Suhana's mother Gauri Khan also made her feel special.