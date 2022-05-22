Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone wears hefty neck piece with 'Fi Aman Allah crafted on it

Indian superstar Deepika Padukone left fans stunned with an Arabic prayer engraved on her neck piece matching one of her Cannes outfit as fans zoomed in on it

Deepika was not only an attendee at the Cannes film festival but also a part of the jury and on Day 1 of the event swooned the audience.

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood beauty shared jaw-dropping insights from her photoshoot in a western attire as she posed at the French Riviera and something shocking caught audience attention.





The Om Shanti Om actress looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a retro chic look, a printed beige Mysore silk shirt teamed with a pair of contrasting baggy green pleated wool trousers.



Coming to the most hyped accessory, the actress paired the western attire with the Lucknow rose- a deconstructed Maharani necklace extensively designed with gemstones and uncut diamonds.

On a closer look, this hefty piece had a prayer statement ‘Fi Aman Allah’ which means ‘In God’s safety’ written on one of its stones.

This contemporary piece of jewel has won many hearts and the Gehraiyaan starlet made headlines.