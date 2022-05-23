Arijit Singh coming to Pakistan for concert tour: Watch

Celebrated Indian singer Arijit Singh, who is currently on a tour in the United States, surprised the attendees with a special announcement.



The award-winning artist wishes to visit Pakistan and meet with the people here.

Singh during his Houston concert said, "You can rest your arms over there the person from Pakistan.”

"I will come to Pakistan."

The clip from the evening has gone viral and his fans from Pakistan cannot wait.

The Tum Hi Ho crooner returned to the stage after a performance break with a sold-out show in Abu Dhabi, in November.

Pakistanis are quite amazed with the stand Singh took for them without worrying about the controversy it could evoke back home.

At the star-studded evening the Agar Tum Saath Ho singer specifically praised Atif Aslam before moving on to sing Pehli Nazar Mein.