Kriti Sanon starts a fitness company: Checkout

Bollywood starlet Kriti Sanon announced her new venture as an entrepreneur as she completes 8 years in the film industry.

The Housefull 4 actress is known as one of the fittest in the industry and she took this to a whole new level by investing in a fitness community named The Tribe along with 3 other trainers and co-founders.

Taking to Instagram, the Mimi star shared a poster from her new business standing in full gym attire along with her fellow investors and penned it with a long caption.





In an exclusive chat with Pink Villa, Kriti talked about her journey saying, "This day is very important to me and more importantly the significance it holds and is going to hold in my life forever. 8 years ago it turned my life around when I got the chance to fly and start my journey as an actor and today, I want to pass on the chance to those, whose talent I believe in as we embark upon a new journey as a tribe and my life starts a whole new chapter.”

Along with this, she will continue to act as she has a massive lineup of movies.