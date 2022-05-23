Deepika Padukone opens up about her meeting with fellow jurors

Superstar Deepika Padukone, who was part of an eight-member jury at the festival, was not very much familiar with any of them.



Deepika has been a regular attendee of Cannes but this was the first time she became part of this vast jury team.

In an interview with Variety, the Gehraiyaan starlet said, "I wasn’t entirely familiar with all of them, as is the case with all of the jurors. And I think what all of us, which we discovered after we met the first evening, was to actually read up on our fellow jury members and watch some of their work. So even when you deliberate, you understand where they’re coming from, or what is the kind of cinema that speaks to them and so on."

Being invited as a jury member came as a shock for her as she was not expecting that and talking about that, "They [the festival management] seem so convinced about why they made that decision. And it makes me sit back and think sometimes maybe I’ve not given myself enough credit. And that’s okay too, because, I don’t want to be feeling like, like this huge achievement or whatever. If I’ve landed here today, without even realising it, I must be doing something right."

The jury was responsible for announcing one of the 21 films as the winner of the coveted Palme d’Or and will also reveal this year’s result at the closing ceremony on May 28.

Apart from Deepika, other mates included Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall, Vincent London, Jasmine Trinca, Jeff Nichols, Noomi Rapace and Joachim Trier.