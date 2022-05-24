Alia Bhatt's audition for 'Student of the Year' connected to Ranbir Kapoor; Here's How

Actress Alia Bhatt‘s Student of the Year audition was somewhat linked to Ranbir Kapoor as it helped her get cast.

Ranbir’s film Wake Up Sid really helped the Gangubai Kathiawadi starlet as she read lines from the 2009 film.

A video was shared on Dharma Productions YouTube Channel where she was seen enacting the scene where KonKona Sen Sharma and Ranbir met for the very first time at a college farewell party.

Besides this, Alia also performed on the song Bahara from Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan’s movie I Hate Luv Stories.

For Student of the Year, Alia auditioned with around 400 other girls from different cities.

Karan Johar, who produced Student of the Year, revealed that he was very much convinced that Alia could work for the movie and she had to lose a couple of kilos back then, extensively working for 3 months to face the camera.

At the time of the audition, the Raazi star came straight out of school and he knew right away that this girl would just instantly connect with India.

The starlet is now married to her man-love Ranbir Kapoor, whose film helped her in the audition, back then.



