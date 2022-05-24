Cannes 2022: Nargis Fakhri unveils yet another regal look

Cannes 2022: Nargis Fakhri drops regal look in peach gown

Bollywood star Nargis Fakhri’s new look at the Cannes film festival is just wow.



On Monday, Nargis stunned fans with her red carpet attire and now she again made heads turn in a peach gown.

Turning to Instagram, the Main Tera Hero actress shared jaw-dropping clicks flaunting her grace and beauty, captioning, "Lovely to be at the @festivaldecannes this year! India celebrates being named the “Country of Honour” at the 2022 Cannes Film Market."

























Her ethereal sleeveless gown was styled with a unique netted shrug that added an X factor to her look.

She wore her hair in a high sleek bun and in accessories she opted for dazzling white earrings.

Fans from around the world appreciated her beauty and showered love on her.