Peek into Aishwarya Rai's initial modelling invoice

Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s pay from the initial stage of her career has surfaced online.

The bill dates back to 1992, two years prior to her Miss World title in 1994.

The Dhoom 2 actress received Rs 1500 for a magazine shoot and this copy of the pay-cheque showcases the nature of contract and work the actress did.

Aishawrya was only 18 and at this young age agreed to work as a model for a firm titled Krupa Kreations for a magazine catalog shoot.

This deal was signed in Mumbai as the bill carries her signature at the bottom.

Meanwhile, the superstar marked her 21st appearance at the 75th edition of the Cannes film festival.