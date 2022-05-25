Deepika Padukone struggles to carry her elaborate gown at latest Cannes outing: Watch

Deepika Padukone struggles to carry her elaborate gown at latest Cannes outing: See

Superstar Deepika Padukone was seen grappling in her orange gown with a train that continued to hinder her path at the Cannes Film Festival.



Deepika arrived at the venue in an elaborate outfit and found it hard to walk in the figure-hugging piece.





The Gehraiyaan starlet posed with other jury members at the glitzy event as they attended the screening of the film L’innocent.

Turning to Instagram, the Om Shanti Om actress shared jaw-dropping clicks from her look and hubby Ranveer Singh was the first one to compliment her.





The star’s choice of attire was quite dramatic with a bundle of pleated cloth behind her back.

Everytime Deepika walked a little she would bend down to bring the bundled up train from her side to the back and the skirt did not let her climb the stairs with ease.