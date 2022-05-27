Kartik Aryan spends super time at friends baraat ceremony: See

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan had a whale of a time at his friend’s fun-filled wedding.

Amidst all the promotions and busy shooting schedules Kartik found some free time, in which he attended his best friend’s marriage ceremony.

The Luka Chuppi actor treated 24.6 million followers to some captivating clicks from the night and captioned, "Nothing but beautiful."





The first picture is a selfie of Kartik who looks dapper in a black sherwani posing with the bride.

In the next picture, he showcased his contagious smile as he hopped in for a click with the newlyweds followed by clip of the couple dancing.

He also posted a video where his friend complained that he came in late for the wedding and almost missed the actual pheras.

The pictures are proof that Kartik relished time away from the hectic work.