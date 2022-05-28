Siddhant Chaturvedi oozes charm in latest post, Navya Naveli Nanda reacts

Star Siddhant Chaturvedi amps up his style game in a striking shirt which received immense love from rumored girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda.



The Gehraiyaan starlet has been keeping fans engaged with his fashion style.

Taking to his Instagram space, the Gully Boy actor shared a rather beautiful picture of himself and penned a thought-provoking caption, "Zaroori nahi sab haasil ho, Kaafi hai bas apni koshish ki baatein ho…- S / #SiddyChats."





Chaturvedi donned a red shirt with light blue denim pants and a pair of chic looking sneakers.

Sitting outdoors on the field, Chaturvedi wore a neutral expression as he posed candidly.

As soon as the picture went viral, fans started pouring in comments and among others Nanda also liked his picture.



