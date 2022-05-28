Ranbir Kapoor estranged from ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif at Karan Johar's birthday bash

Karan Johar’s birthday bash was a star-studded occasion which brought together a slew of discomforted ex-lovers, one being Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor.



Kaif appeared at the party in style with hubby Vicky Kaushal while Ranbir arrived with his mother Neetu Kapoor as wife Alia Bhatt is busy shooting for her Hollywood debut film.

As per staunch reports, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was busy interacting with his friends at the bash and did not go over to meet Kaif.

Salman Khan, who arrived late for the celebrations, exchanged pleasantries with the Bang Bang starlet.

This rude gesture from Ranbir left netizens wondering if he holds a grudge against Kaif post breakup.