Tara Sutaria gets a moniker from co-star Arjun Kapoor over their recent interaction

Arjun Kapoor has a cute nickname for co-star Tara Sutaria as she publicly corrects his grammar.



The star's recent banter was proof that the duo bonded well over the course of their film Ek Villain 2.

Over the weekend, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor took to his Instagram space and dropped a workout video from his next set location Nainital and captioned, "Sorting my weekend vibe at Nainital with @drewnealpt #NoOffDays #WorkInProgress."

To this Sutaria being the grammar nazi could not help but guide him saying, "In* Nainital not at Nainital @arjunkapoor Arju yaaaaar."

Arjun had a hilarious reply to Tara’s guru vibes and named her ‘ Professor Sutaria.’

Apart from Arjun and Sutaria, the film also features John Abraham and Disha Patani.