Cannes 2022:Deepika Padukone keeps her Indian roots alive at the closing ceremony

Superstar Deepika Padukone bids adieu to the Cannes film festival in style as she amps up the desi fashion game on the last day, representing India.



During the course of the festival, Deepika managed to turn heads with scintillating elegant appearances having that wow factor.

Cannes is coming to a beautiful end and at the closing ceremony the Gehraiyaan starlet opted for an ethereal Indian look.

Turning to Instagram, the Padmaavat actress shared clicks from her traditional outfit.





Deepika stunned in a regal saree with ruffles, complementing her dress with a stunning pearl necklace and earrings.

For the hairdo, she went for a sleek bun and her makeup was done light and nude.

Fans were mesmerized with Deepika’s new richness and royalty.