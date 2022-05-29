Jacqueline Fernandez granted permission to fly to Abu Dhabi for IIFA Awards

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been allowed by a Delhi court to travel outside India for an event but under a set of conditions.

The actress is being constantly investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The ED has issued a Lookout circular against Jacqueline curbing her freedom to travel overseas but she put forward her plea to allow her to attend the IIFA awards in UAE.

On Saturday, the court had a close look over her application and granted her the freedom to travel with certain rules in place.

News Agency ANI quoted, "Considering the facts and circumstances, the application at hand is allowed. The applicant is granted permission to travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE from 31.05.2022 till 06.06.2022 and for this given period, the LOC against the applicant issued in this case shall stand suspended.”

While imposing the rules, the court added, "The applicant shall submit an FDR to the tune of ₹50 lakhs along with an undertaking that in case of her non-return, the FDR shall stand suspended and shall also provide a surety of ₹50 lakhs, The applicant shall submit her itinerary, place of stay and the number at which she can be contacted. On her return, the applicant shall inform the investigating agency about her return."

The final verdict of the case has not been passed as yet and it is still ongoing with trials underway.