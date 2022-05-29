Kriti Sanon, sister Nupur Sanon killed it at friend's Sangeet: Watch

Celebrity sisters Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon were spotted having a whale of a time at a friend’s Sangeet as they danced to the rhythmic beats of the dhol.



The sisters were accompanied by their mother Geeta Sanon for the function.

Videos and clips from their epic dance moves have gone viral online.

Inside the dancing reels, Kriti grooved to the evergreen Punjabi hit Gur Naal Ishq Mitha with the bride and Nupur.





Another clip from the pre-wedding shenanigans also circulated where Kriti performed on stage to her popular song, Param Sundari.

The duo were a vision in traditional wedding attires as they flaunted their long dress trains while killing it.

Nupur opted for a buttercup yellow lehenga or the event while Kriti was all grey.







