Deepika Padukone, crew filter their emotions on leaving Cannes: Watch

Superstar Deepika Padukone and her team were really upset as Cannes came to an end.

Padukone is ready to return home after being part of the biggest film festival of all times as a jury member.

Taking to Instagram, the Gehraiyaan star shared a funny reel captioning, "And that’s a wrap. Thankyou for all your love and generosity, Until we meet again."





The video started off with the Chennai Express actress saying, "We are leaving from here, like everyone is really upset."

The crying filter on Snapchat was made to express sadness and as Padukone got her makeup done she was unaware that she was being filmed crying hysterically.



At the conclusion, Padukone broke into a fit of laughter saying, "I said this person is having a breakdown and then I was like 'oh, it's a filter," and to this the crew replied, "That is so creepy."

Her husband Ranveer Singh, who joined his wife in Cannes for a few days, reacted with a set of laughing emojis and many fans were also disappointed as they will miss out on the diva’s glamorous looks.