Alia Bhatt, husband Ranbir Kapoor work on new ad: Pics Inside

Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted filming their new commercial together.



After the much-awaited Bollywood wedding came to a close the duo in no time resumed work.

New images of the pair have been circulating online from a recent shoot where they were posing, as they widely smiled away and fans heaped praise on them.









One user said, "You look so beautiful together, please stay blessed always," while another commented, "Love is in the air."

Both donned festive white attires for the shoot, looking picture perfect as they geared up to flaunt their love for the camera.

In some of his solo clicks, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was wearing a red jumper with beige pants while the Highway star was orange and yellow.

The loving couple kept their relationship private for a very long time until a striking appearance at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception where Ranbir confirmed his romance with Alia.