Kiara Advani impressed by Sidharth Malhotra's work ethics

Actress Kiara Advani, who is rumored to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, heaped praise upon the latter’s style of working.

Advani worked with the star for the very first time in movie Shershaah and was taken aback by his professionalism and dedication on sets.

In an interview with Filmfare, the Kabir Singh starlet said, "I used to think Sidharth was a fun and good looking person. But working with him I realized that there is a side of him which he doesn't show to a lot of people or even if he does, I think that is yet to be explored by people who have not worked with him."

She continued, "He is passionate as an actor and as a film artiste because I know he dreams of directing, making, producing films. And I feel that he is very close to that because of his understanding of cinema and because he has worked as an AD. There are very few actors who are so driven and he is extremely focused on the set."

"He is not someone faffing about behind the monitor, chatting and chilling. He's fun on the set but he constantly likes to have an acting coach with him. They'd just jam together during the breaks and add certain nuances. I really thought he was just a pretty face before," Advani signed off.