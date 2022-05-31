Alia Bhatt enjoys desi food on sets of English film: See

Star Alia Bhatt proved she is desi at heart as she relishes a platter of daal chawal while shooting for her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone, in London.

Bhatt is working alongside Gal Gadot for the film and also shared glimpses from her beautiful stay in London.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Brahmastra actress shared insights from her desi meal and captioned, "Nothing like dal chawal! NOTHING."

The starlet was missing desi Khana and did not waste the opportunity binging on it in a purely English city.

Recently, the star tied-the-knot with her man-love Ranbir Kapoor and soon resumed work.