Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek turns flop at box office, earns only 7 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana’s starrer Anek has failed to impress the audience on the fourth consecutive day as it sees a major fall.



The film had a poor start at the box office and got impacted by Kartik Aryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which earned 150 crore worldwide.

After making Rs 6.50 crore on Day 3, Anek saw a further drop in collections the next day and managed to earn just 7 crore.

It collected only 1.75 crore on the opening day and could not attract more public to the theaters.

Anek highlights the insurgency in North-East India and the need for a unified India produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Meanwhile, the movie had an overall 9.56 percent Hindi occupancy on May 30, it recorded the highest number in night shows as much as 11.17 per cent.