Anushka Sharma fulfils her sweet tooth with THIS delicacy

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma’s yummy delight makes fans drool as she shares glimpses on social media.

The actress, who is currently preparing for her film Chakda Xpress, took some time out to make use of her epic cooking and baking talents.

Turning to her Instagram story, the Zero actress posted a shot of the sweet dessert and captioned, "I mean, why not."

please wait while file is uploading on server

The mouth-watering cake was laden with strawberries and berries.

Fans reacted to it and wished Anushka could just satisfy their cravings.