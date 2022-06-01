Singer KK passes away, Kolkata police registers unnatural death case

Indian Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath also known as KK, who met with a sudden death left the country devastated, leading to Kolkata police investigation.



The singer was in Kolkata performing live in a concert and within hours he felt uneasy on reaching the hotel room after which he collapsed.

He was declared dead in the hospital on arrival, with face and head injuries.

Latest reports suggest that the police has filed an unnatural death case and an autopsy will be conducted at SSKM hospital to ascertain the cause of death.

The first target of the police will be communication with the hotel staff and event organizers to collect information.

KK is now survived by his wife Jyothi and two children, who are extremely shattered.