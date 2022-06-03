Nora Farehi has adorable fan moment, grooves to 'Naach Meri Rani'

Dancer-turned-actress Nora Fatehi, who enjoys a massive following, was seen shaking a leg with her tiny fan.

Her exemplary dancing skills left the public impressed while she flaunts her killer moves on Naach Meri Rani.

The clip has gone viral on social media platforms and fans cannot stop gushing over the beauty and talent.

In the adorable video clip, The Street Dancer 3D actress was having the time of her life with a cute baby girl as they danced and even held the toddler in her arms and caressed her gently.





The baby wore a pink frock while the diva rocked her co-ord set and matched the look with boots and a high ponytail.

The whole scene was witnessed as many gathered in to see.

Just a day back, Nora set fire with her Get Ready with Me video which gained massive acclaim.