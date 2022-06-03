Hrithik Roshan cheers for ex wife Susanne Khan: See

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan appreciates former wife Susanne Khan, calling her a superstar.

The duo who ended their marriage hold no grudge and in fact have a strong friendship till date.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Bang Bang actor shared a picture of her and wrote, "So so proud of Sussanne! You are a superstar."

From time to time they have been lavishing praise on each other with Susanne impressed by his role as a loving father to two kids, who they co-parent.

It is long since they parted ways and Hrithik made his first ever appearance with new muse Saba Azad, confirming his romance.