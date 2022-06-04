Ananya Panday stresses on the concept of nepotism, gives her own such example

Ananya Panday stresses on the concept of nepotism

Star Ananya Panday believes in nepotism as she talked about the advantage of her hailing from a film background.



As entering the industry brings a lot of struggles and being an actress is not easy she thinks that nepotism is important to survive.

In an interview with iDiva, the Khaali Peeli actress said, "The fact that I can meet a Karan Johar is something that is available to me because of my parents."

"But I also believe you can have access but what you do in that room is purely dependent on your talent. If you have access and don’t have the talent to back it up, people won’t invest their money in you. Having said that, I do believe nepotism exists and it exists in all industries, not just Bollywood," she added.

Earlier in the same chat, Panday revealed a movie she wanted to be a part of and it was none other than superstar’s Ranveer Singh.

She last was spotted in the movie Gehraiyaan directed by Shakun Batra alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.