Kiara Advani heaps praise on Kartk Aryan's ethics from sets of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Kiara Advani heaps praise on Kartk Aryan's ethics on sets of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Kiara Advani, who featured in box office hit movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aryan, shared the latter’s most impressive trait witnessed on sets.



The Kabir Singh actress publicly praised Aryan on her social media handle.

Advani took to her Instagram space and dubbed the Love Aaj Kal actor as ‘the brave guy’ and the actor had the reply for the same.

Some time later, Aryan shared his response and reacted to her compliment saying, "Satya Kaha."

Coming to the horror-comedy thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 it has been doing quite well and has crossed a 100 crore mark in just no time.

The starlet has been thought to be dating Sidharth Malhotra.