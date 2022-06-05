Priyanka Chopra raises voice over 'shameful' perfume ads

Star Priyanka Chopra gives a bold stance on perfume advertisements promoting sexual violence.

The two ads of the brand Layyer sparked outrage among social media users and celebrities alike.

Taking to Twitter, the Baywatch actress publicly bashed saying, "Shameful and disgusting. How many levels of clearances did it take for this commercial to be green lit. How many people thought this was ok? I’m so glad that it was called out and now the ministry has taken it down. Appalling!"

Reacting to Chopra’s response, a user wrote, "The shocking part is from the comments a lot of people actually condone the advert. How sh**t is that. Are we really not able to tell the difference between creative work and garbage? Worst advertisement ever seen."

Apart from Chopra, Richa Chadha, Farhan Akhtar and Sona Mohapatara continued to criticize.

Richa in a tweet revealed, "This ad is not an accident. To make an ad, a brand goes through several layers of decision making. Creatives, script, agency, client, casting… DOES EVERYONE THINK RAPE IS A JOKE? Revelatory! This brand, the agency that made this ad, needs to be sued for the filth they’re serving."

Farhan gave his two cents saying, "What incredibly tasteless and twisted minds it must take to think up, approve and create these stinking body spray ‘gang rape’ innuendo ads!! Shameful."

Referring to a gang-rape case in Hyderabad, Swara Bhasker claimed , "A teenage girl was gang-raped in Hyderabad-such incidents happen daily in India.. companies like @layerr_shot choose to make TV adverts joking abt & ‘cool-ifying’ rape & gangrape. Beyond disgusting! Not just tone-deaf, also criminal! Absolutely shameful! What agency created it? "

The Ministry has also found videos that violate its guidelines and asked the advertiser to suspend it on an immediate basis.