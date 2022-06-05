Anand Ahuja lights up wifey Sonam Kapoor's last trimester with loving words: See

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor feels lucky as her beloved husband Anand Ahuja showers her with compliments on entering the third trimester.

The couple are soon to welcome a child as Sonam has stepped foot into the last stages of her pregnancy and cannot wait to hold the little one in her hands.

The Khoobsurat actress and her hubby are currently enjoying their babymoon in Italy and thanked Anand for a grand holiday saying, "Love You @Anandahuja Thank You for organizing the best baby moon"

Anand shared the story on his Instagram page and penned a sweet comment that read, "(red heart emoji) @sonamkapoor for being such a graceful pregnant person! Last stretch now!"

Last month, the loved pair celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary together.