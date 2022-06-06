Sara Ali Khan's choice of Pakistani designer outfit raises eyebrows: See

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan promotes a Pakistani brand Faraz Mannan as she donned a gorgeous outfit at the IIFA Awards.



The Kedarnath actress jetted off to Abu Dhabi to grace the green carpet with her elegance.

Fashion designer Faraz turned to his official social media page and publicized Sara’s beauty in an exquisite ensemble.





Sara looked drop dead stunning in a white heavily embroidered peplum frock paired with a bell bottom trouser and matching heels.

She kept her makeup low-key and her hair were styled into loose curls as she flaunted the branded design in different clicks.

This is not the first time an Indian star has been added to Pakistan’s designer list as many others like Alia Bhatt also won hearts.

Fans shower her with love and compliment her in the best way possible.